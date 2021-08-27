Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

