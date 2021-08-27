Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.