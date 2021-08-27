Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $44,828.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 103.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,045 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

