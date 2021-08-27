Storj (STORJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75.18 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $450.20 million and approximately $75.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,687,332 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

