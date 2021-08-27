Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

BRKS stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. 5,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,541. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

