Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.75 on Friday, reaching $371.13. The stock had a trading volume of 365,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.