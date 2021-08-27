Lee Financial Co Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $370.38. 348,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.