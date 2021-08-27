Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in BlackRock by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,292,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK traded up $18.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $954.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,192. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $945.86. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

