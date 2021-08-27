Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 7,090 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $48,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of EWY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 300,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

