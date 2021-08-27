11,000 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $206.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

