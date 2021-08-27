Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gunma Bank Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.43. 99,009 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

