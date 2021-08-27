Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMST traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

