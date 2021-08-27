VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239,969 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $259,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,189.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,585. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71.

