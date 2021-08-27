Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

LESL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 25,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,667. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leslie’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Leslie’s worth $33,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

