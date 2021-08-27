Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

