Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

