WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Woodward worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,622 shares of company stock worth $1,681,894. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

