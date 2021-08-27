Americana Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $44.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,873.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,613.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,848.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

