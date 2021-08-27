Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 549,855 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,855 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 10.38% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $106,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,975,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,350,000 after buying an additional 532,185 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,843 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

