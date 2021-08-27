Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Up 402.2% in August

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 402.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,041,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,396. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.
About Creative Medical Technology
