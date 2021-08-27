Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Up 402.2% in August

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 402.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,041,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,396. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

