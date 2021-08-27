ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90. ALS has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $9.95.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

