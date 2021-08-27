ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90. ALS has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $9.95.
ALS Company Profile
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.