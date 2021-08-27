Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Down 75.4% in August

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Town Sports International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 23,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

