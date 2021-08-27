Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $54.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 69,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,000. The stock has a market cap of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

