Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,355 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,334,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.03. 49,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.