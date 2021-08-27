WCM Investment Management LLC Has $30.16 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of CMC Materials worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.48. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

