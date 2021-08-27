Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

LSTR traded up $5.63 on Friday, reaching $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,014. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

