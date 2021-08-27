Parnassus Investments CA Has $123.75 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,426 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $123,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. 50,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,791. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

