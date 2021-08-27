The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 128,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,380. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.