Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.44. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

