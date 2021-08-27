Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,682. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

