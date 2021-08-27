SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00009179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $50,519.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099889 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.