FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $3,406.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099889 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

