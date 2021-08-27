Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $167.52. 224,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

