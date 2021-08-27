Parnassus Investments CA Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.94% of Americold Realty Trust worth $185,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

