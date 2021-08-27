WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 37,195 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $32,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $54.04. 14,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

