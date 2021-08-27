Parnassus Investments CA Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.95% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $236,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.40. 6,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,062. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

