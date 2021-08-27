Parnassus Investments CA Has $286.16 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $286,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

LUV traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 262,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

