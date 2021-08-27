Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 231,121 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.21% of Intel worth $474,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 545,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

