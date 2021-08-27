Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Short Interest Up 1,043.5% in August

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 1,043.5% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS HREEF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.33. Stans Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. focuses in advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Kyrgyz Republic, and Russian Federation. The company was founded by Albert Grenke on September 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

