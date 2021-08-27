Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.
Shares of GMGSF remained flat at $$16.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.