Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.27. 117,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

