MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,802 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 6.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.46% of MercadoLibre worth $2,684,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $32.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,867.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,335.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,635.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

