Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 87,977 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $642,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 46,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 104,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,251. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

