STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises approximately 3.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of STERIS worth $1,414,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 37,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of STERIS by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $213.74. 11,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.06. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

