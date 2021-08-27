Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 9,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.