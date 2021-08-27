WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $431,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

ODFL stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,224. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $287.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

