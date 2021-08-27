Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 621,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

