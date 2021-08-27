Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $333,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 177,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 175,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,847. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

