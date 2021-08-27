Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 117.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

