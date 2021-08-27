NinePointTwo Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NinePointTwo Capital trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up approximately 0.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,885. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

